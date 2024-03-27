Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Play-off Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Euro 2024 play-off finals results on Tuesday (aet denotes after extra time):

In Tbilisi

Georgia 0 Greece 0 aet

Georgia win 4-2 on penalties

Playing later (1945 GMT)

In Wroclaw, Poland

Ukraine v Iceland

In Cardiff

Wales v Poland

