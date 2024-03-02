Football: French Ligue 1 Result
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 result on Friday:
Monaco 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Reims v Lille (1600), Clermont v Marseille (2000)
Sunday
Toulouse v Nice (1200), Brest v Le Havre, Montpellier v Strasbourg, Nantes v Metz (all 1400), Rennes v Lorient (1605), Lyon v Lens (1945)
