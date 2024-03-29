Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 29 24 4 1 71 14 76
AC Milan 29 19 5 5 55 33 62
Juventus 29 17 8 4 44 23 59
Bologna 29 15 9 5 42 25 54
-----------------------------------
Roma 29 15 6 8 55 35 51
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 28 14 5 9 51 32 47
-----------------------------------
Napoli 29 12 9 8 44 33 45
Fiorentina 28 12 7 9 41 32 43
Lazio 29 13 4 12 36 33 43
Monza 29 11 9 9 32 36 42
Torino 29 10 11 8 28 26 41
Genoa 29 8 10 11 31 36 34
Lecce 29 6 10 13 26 45 28
Udinese 29 4 15 10 28 44 27
Verona 29 6 8 15 26 39 26
Cagliari 29 6 8 15 29 50 26
Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 29 6 6 17 37 60 24
Sassuolo 29 6 5 18 33 56 23
Salernitana 29 2 8 19 23 59 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
