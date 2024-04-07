Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Kilmarnock 1 (Vassell 63) Ross County 0
Dundee 2 (McGhee 37, McCowan 70) Motherwell 3 (Gent 79, Bair 81, Moses 90+3)
Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0
St Mirren 1 (Olusanya 68) Hearts 2 (Grant 33-pen, Mandron 59-og)
Hibernian 1 (Cadden 56) St Johnstone 2 (Sidibeh 49, Gallacher 81)
