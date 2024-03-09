Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Cadiz 2 (Juanmi 24, 64) Atletico Madrid 0

Valencia 1 (Duro 40) Getafe 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Granada v Real Sociedad (1730), Girona v Osasuna (2000)

Playing Sunday

Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1730), Real Betis v Villarreal (2000)

Played Friday

Barcelona 1 (Yamal 73) Mallorca 0

