Football: Spanish La Liga table

Published March 02, 2024
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 26 20 5 1 54 16 65
Girona 26 18 5 3 57 32 59
Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57
Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 26 14 7 5 46 26 49
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 26 10 12 4 31 26 42
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40
Las Palmas 26 10 6 10 26 26 36
Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36
Getafe 26 8 10 8 33 38 34
Osasuna 26 9 6 11 30 37 33
Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29
Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29
Rayo Vallecano 26 5 10 11 22 36 25
Sevilla 26 5 9 12 30 38 24
Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24
Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 26 2 12 12 17 37 18
Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14
Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
