Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 56 18 66

Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61

Girona 27 18 5 4 57 33 59

Atletico Madrid 27 17 4 6 54 29 55

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 27 14 8 5 46 26 50

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 27 10 12 5 32 28 42

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 37 29 40

Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 29 29 37

Valencia 26 10 7 9 31 31 37

Osasuna 27 10 6 11 31 37 36

Getafe 27 8 11 8 36 41 35

Villarreal 27 8 8 11 43 49 32

Alaves 27 7 8 12 25 33 29

Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27

Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27

Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 23 37 26

Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 27 2 13 12 18 38 19

Granada 26 2 8 16 28 54 14

Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

