Football: World Cup African qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) World Cup matchday one qualifying results in Africa on Saturday:

Group B

In Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal 4 (Sarr 1, Mane 6, 56-pen, Camara 45) South Sudan 0

Group C

In Durban, South Africa

South Africa 2 (Tau 2, Mudau 45+2) Benin 1 (Mounie 70)

Group E

In Marrakesh, Morocco

Niger 0 Tanzania 1 (M'Mombwa 56)

Note: Niger staged home match at neutral venue because they do not have an international-standard stadium