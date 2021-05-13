Ford Creates Low Cost Air Filter Confirmed Effective Against Coronavirus by Scientists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Research published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal confirms that a simple air filtration system developed by auto engineers can cleanse poorly ventilated rooms of the coronavirus, Ford said on Wednesday.

The article, titled "Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 and Mitigation Using Box Fan Air Cleaners in a Poorly Ventilated Classroom," was published this week in the prominent scientific journal "Physics of Fluids," Ford said in a press release.

The study found that box fan air cleaners like this can serve as an effective low-cost alternative for mitigating airborne transmission risks in poorly ventilated spaces, the release said.

Scrappy Filtration, as it's called by Ford's COVID-19-fighting Project Apollo team, is an air filtration kit made from an easy-to-assemble die-cut cardboard base, a 20-inch Lasko box fan, and a 20x20x4-inch air filter with a standard minimum efficiency reporting value of 13, the release added.

Ford and fan-maker Lasko, which jointly developed the system, are donating 20,000 kits to make the device to underserved communities, according to the release.

Ford also said it is publishing a downloadable template for the cardboard frame that people can use to assemble their own filtration unit incorporating their own box fan and filter.

The release recommended using the system as part of a layered defense against COVID-19, especially for rooms in older buildings where upgrades to existing heating and air conditioning is not an option.