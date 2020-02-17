Foreign Military Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan Because of Taliban Attack - Statement

A foreign military helicopter crashed in Afghanistan on Monday in a Taliban attack, according to the movement's statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A foreign military helicopter crashed in Afghanistan on Monday in a Taliban attack, according to the movement's statement.

According to the Taliban, the helicopter got attacked at about 12 p.m. local time (7:30 GMT) in Delaram district of the province of Nimruz.