- Home
- World
- News
- Foreign Military Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan Because of Taliban Attack - Statement
Foreign Military Helicopter Crashes In Afghanistan Because Of Taliban Attack - Statement
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:52 PM
A foreign military helicopter crashed in Afghanistan on Monday in a Taliban attack, according to the movement's statement
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A foreign military helicopter crashed in Afghanistan on Monday in a Taliban attack, according to the movement's statement.
According to the Taliban, the helicopter got attacked at about 12 p.m. local time (7:30 GMT) in Delaram district of the province of Nimruz.