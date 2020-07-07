UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formal Charges Against Russia's Treason Suspect Safronov Expected On July 13 - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Formal Charges Against Russia's Treason Suspect Safronov Expected on July 13 - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ivan Safronov ” a former journalist covering defense and space topics, currently an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos ” is expected to be given a notice of formal charges on Monday, July 13, lawyer Sergey Badamshin told Sputnik.

Safronov was detained earlier in the day in Moscow.

The Russian Federal Security Service suspects him of handing classified defense information to NATO. The former journalist denies the treason charges.

"The investigation plans to bring the indictment against Ivan Safronov on Monday," Badamshin said.

Roscosmos said that the detention was not related to Safronov's work for the space agency. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the detention did not appear to be connected to Safronov's work as a journalist.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia July

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

41 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.