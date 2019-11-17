UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Adviser Says Heard Nothing Illegal During Trump's Conversation With Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:00 AM

Former Adviser Says Heard Nothing Illegal During Trump's Conversation With Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Tim Morrison, the former US National Security Council's Russia and Europe director, says he did not hear anything illegal during US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a released transcript of his testimony before the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee, and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Morrison gave his testimony during a closed hearing on October 31 as one of the people who listened to President Trump phone call with the Ukrainian president.

"I also reviewed the memorandum of conversation of the July 25 phone call that was released by the White House ... I want to be clear: I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed," Morrison said, according to the document.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that said Trump might have abused the power of office. The complaint alleged Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released a transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Ukraine Russia Europe White House Trump July September October Democrats 2016 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

5 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

6 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

6 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

6 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

6 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.