WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Tim Morrison, the former US National Security Council's Russia and Europe director, says he did not hear anything illegal during US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a released transcript of his testimony before the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee, and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Morrison gave his testimony during a closed hearing on October 31 as one of the people who listened to President Trump phone call with the Ukrainian president.

"I also reviewed the memorandum of conversation of the July 25 phone call that was released by the White House ... I want to be clear: I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed," Morrison said, according to the document.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that said Trump might have abused the power of office. The complaint alleged Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released a transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.