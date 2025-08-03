Sino-Pak strategic cooperation plays crucial role in maintaining peace, stability in South Asia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan, rooted in a profound traditional friendship and shared interests, plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and its surrounding regions.

This cooperation is reflected in multiple dimensions such as political mutual trust, economic collaboration, and security coordination, forming a powerful force to drive forward regional stability.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute on Sunday.

In a statement, he said that China-Pakistan strategic cooperation serves as "an anchor" for regional stability. The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests, and this high-level political mutual trust provides a fundamental guarantee for regional stability. China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests. Pakistan has always stood by China on issues concerning China's core interests. The two countries have maintained close coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the SCO and the BRICS, working together to promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order.

China-Pakistan economic cooperation serves as a "booster" for achieving stability through development. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor promotes regional economic development through practical cooperation and reduces potential risks of conflicts.

The construction of the corridor has not only improved Pakistan's infrastructure, but also radiated to neighboring countries through enhanced connectivity, boosting regional economic integration, he added.

Prof Cheng said that China-Pakistan security coordination serves as a "firewall" to curb the spread of risks. The South Asian region is confronted with multiple security challenges such as terrorism, extremism and drug smuggling. The close cooperation between China and Pakistan in the security field has built a solid security barrier for the region. The two countries have established the counter-terrorism cooperation mechanism to jointly crack down on terrorist organizations, effectively curbing the spread of terrorist forces in the region.

The demonstration effect of China-Pakistan cooperation serves as a "catalyst" for promoting regional cooperation. China-Pakistan strategic cooperation adheres to the principles of "non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party". Its mutually beneficial and win-win model sets an example for cooperation among regional countries and is conducive to building a new type of regional relations. This cooperation model has proven that countries can achieve common development through equal consultation and complementary advantages, providing a reference for South Asian countries in handling their relations with each other, he added.

APP/asg