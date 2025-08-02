Iranian President Pays Respects At Mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, visited the mausoleum of the poet of the East and national philosopher, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, on Saturday to pay tribute to his legacy.
He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari.
During the solemn ceremony, President Pezeshkian laid a wreath at the grave and offered Fateha, led by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
The Iranian president also penned heartfelt remarks in the visitors' book, expressing admiration for Allama Iqbal’s visionary contributions to Islamic philosophy and the Pakistan Movement.
Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of the distinguished guest and his delegation throughout the visit.
