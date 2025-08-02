Open Menu

Iranian President Pays Respects At Mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Iranian president pays respects at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, visited the mausoleum of the poet of the East and national philosopher, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, on Saturday to pay tribute to his legacy.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

During the solemn ceremony, President Pezeshkian laid a wreath at the grave and offered Fateha, led by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The Iranian president also penned heartfelt remarks in the visitors' book, expressing admiration for Allama Iqbal’s visionary contributions to Islamic philosophy and the Pakistan Movement.

Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of the distinguished guest and his delegation throughout the visit.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

14 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

29 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From World