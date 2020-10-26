UrduPoint.com
Four Children Killed In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Paktika Province, Police Tell Sputnik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Four Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Paktika Province, Police Tell Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) A bomb blast in Sharana, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Paktika Province, has killed at least four children, Paktika police spokesman Shah Mohammad Aryan told Sputnik.

The explosion occurred in front of a house in the Sharan Kotwal area on Monday morning, the police spokesman said, adding that four children from the same family were killed.

According to Aryan, the family was given a warning by gunmen three days ago to leave the area. No details on the family were provided to Sputnik.

An investigation into the attack is underway, Aryan told Sputnik.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

