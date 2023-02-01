Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four DHL employees were detained in the case of an attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, the express delivery company confirmed to RIA Novosti

Earlier, a high-ranking source in the car police told Sputnik that four DHL employees had been detained in the case of an attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytyi.

"Following an incident on December 16, 2022 involving a shipment received from our service station in Bangui, Central African Republic, we can confirm that four DHL employees were detained by local authorities," a DHL spokesperson said.

"We fully cooperate with local authorities. DHL condemns all forms of violence and illegal use of its network," the spokesperson added.

In December 2022, Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt: a package sent to him exploded. A high-ranking source in the local police said that the CAR police were investigating how DHL had delivered a package with an explosive device to Sytyi. At the same time, the head of the CAR police said that Sytyi had previously contacted the local police because of threats he had received.