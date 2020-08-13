UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Afghanistan Blast Purportedly Targeting Local Security Official - Reports

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:05 AM

A bomb blast in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed four people and left several others, including children, injured, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A bomb blast in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed four people and left several others, including children, injured, media reported.

According to national broadcaster Tolo news, a local official said the explosion was targeting deputy commander of the Farah security department, whose name was given as Abdel Qader.

Tolo said it received footage, which it did not share, which shows children injured as a result of the blast.

The explosion took place at the cusp of prospective talks peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Over the past months, both sides have engaged in confidence-building mutual release of prisoners as per the US-Taliban peace process deal, but violence against civilians and security personnel did not let up throughout the period.

