Four Minneapolis Police Officers Involved In Fatal Arrest Of George Floyd Fired - Mayor

Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Four Minneapolis Police Officers Involved in Fatal Arrest of George Floyd Fired - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of African American resident George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated," Frey said via Twitter. "This is the right call."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minneapolis Police Department said the FBI has joined the investigation into Floyd's death.

The arrest occurred Monday evening in Minneapolis and was captured on video by bystanders. The video shows Floyd handcuffed with a police officer pinning him to the ground with his knee on his neck.

Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until he became unresponsive.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release that Floyd was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later.

The MPD said officers reported to a call of "forgery in progress" and found Floyd sitting on top of a blue car and appearing to be under the influence. The release said Floyd physically resisted officers when they handcuffed him, noting that he appeared to be suffering from medical distress.

