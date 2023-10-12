Open Menu

Four Palestinians Killed In Israeli Settler Attack: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli settler attack: ministry

At least four Palestinians were killed on Wednesday as armed Israeli settlers attacked a town south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said

Qusra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) At least four Palestinians were killed on Wednesday as armed Israeli settlers attacked a town south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In separate incidents, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire near Bethlehem and a teenager was killed near Hebron, the ministry said.

The latest fatalities bring to 29 the Palestinian death toll in the West Bank in violence related to the conflict since Hamas fighters launched on Saturday an assault on Israel's south from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The health ministry reported in a statement "three martyrs as a result of a settler assault on the town of Qusra" in the northern West Bank, later revising up the toll to four.

Israeli human rights group B'Tselem shared on social media footage of what it described as an "incursion of the Israeli military and Israeli settlers" into Qusra.

When contacted by AFP, the army said in a statement that "soldiers operating on the outskirts of the town of Qusra reported hearing shots fired in the area", adding it was "looking into reports" of Palestinian casualties.

B'Tselem said on X, formerly Twitter, that "since Saturday, settlers have been attacking Palestinian residents in many parts of the West Bank".

Amid war between Israel and Gaza militants that left thousands dead on both sides, "settlers are utilising the fact that public attention is focused elsewhere to.

.. add fuel to the fire of violence", the group said.

The Palestinian health ministry in a separate statement said it had been informed by the Palestinian Authority's civil affairs authority of "the martyrdom of a citizen... after the occupation (Israeli army) opened fire at him near Bethlehem" in the southern West Bank.

The statement did not identify the slain man or elaborate on the circumstances of his death.

Later, the ministry announced the death of Munes Ziyadan, 16, "by occupation (army) bullets in the village of Bani Naim" near Hebron.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into the two fatal incidents when contacted by AFP.

The latest violence in the West Bank comes amid heightened tensions following the surprise Hamas assault early Saturday that have since spiraled into all-out war.

At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, while Israeli strikes on Gaza killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, according to official figures.

A surge in violence has hit the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, since early last year.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Fire Militants Army Martyrs Shaheed Israel Social Media Twitter Gaza Bank Bani Jerusalem Man Nablus Bethlehem From Million

Recent Stories

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

55 seconds ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

56 seconds ago
 PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for e ..

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

58 seconds ago
 Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflati ..

Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflation, conflict

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

5 minutes ago
IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASO ..

IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASOs, house raids

5 minutes ago
 Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since co ..

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

50 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

50 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World