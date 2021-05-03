UrduPoint.com
Four People Dead, Several Others Missing In Flood, Heavy Rain In Eastern Yemen - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:57 PM

Four People Dead, Several Others Missing in Flood, Heavy Rain in Eastern Yemen - Source

At least four people are dead and several others are missing due to heavy rains in Yemen's eastern province of Hadhramaut, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) At least four people are dead and several others are missing due to heavy rains in Yemen's eastern province of Hadhramaut, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the rain and floods that hit the Tarim district led to three houses collapsing, four people drowning and a few more going missing.

Thousands are trapped in their homes because roads are flooded and cars are carried away by water.

An evacuation effort is underway, with military helicopters said to have been deployed.

Meanwhile, a security source in the southwestern Al Hudaydah province told Sputnik that the rain caused five houses to collapse, damaged arable land and led to a landslide.

