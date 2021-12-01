Four People Injured After Blast in Munich - Police

At least four people have suffered injuries after a blast at a construction site in Munich on Wednesday, city police said, adding that preliminary data show that a WW2-era aerial bomb exploded

The explosion occurred at the construction site of the railway operator Deutsche Bahn at the Donnersberger Bridge in Munich.

"During the construction work in the tunnel near the #Donnersbergerbrücke (station), an aerial bomb exploded due to drilling. Currently the number of those injured has increased to 4 people," the police said on Twitter.

About 40 law enforcement officers, two helicopters and a sapper unit were dispatched to the site. The area has been cordoned off, and the subway operation on the line temporarily stopped. The police said there was no risk of another explosion.