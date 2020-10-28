Four US States to Review Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine Prior to Use - California Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US states of Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada will conduct their own joint review of the safety and efficacy of the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine, the Office of the Governor of California said in a statement.

"Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution," the statement said on Tuesday.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a group of prominent scientists who will check the safety of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

"When a vaccine becomes available, we will leverage our scientific expertise to verify its safety to give everyone the confidence they need to make important decisions regarding the health of their families," Newsom said.

Since a vaccine is still unavailable now, the team of experts will examine any vaccine that receives Federal approval and verify its safety before giving a go-ahead to be used by the residents of the four states, the statement added.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said approved coronavirus vaccines are what Americans have been waiting for to protect their families and friends, including their loved ones in long-term care facilities.

"The independent review conducted by this panel of doctors, scientists and health experts will ensure that a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone, especially communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this disease," Brown said.