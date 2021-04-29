UrduPoint.com
France Imposes Entry Restrictions Over Lebanon Political Crisis - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) France has begun to enforce entry restrictions against people involved in the political crisis and corruption in Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"Those responsible for blocking [the political situation in Lebanon] should understand that we will not be inactive ... At the national level, we started implementing restrictions regarding access to the French territory to those individuals involved in the current political impasse or corruption," Le Drian said at a press conference following talks with his Maltese counterpart, Evarist Bartolo, in the capital of Valletta.

France also began to discuss with its European partners the available means to increase pressure on the political forces that prevent Lebanon from finding a solution to the crisis, the minister said.

"We reserve the right to adopt additional measures against those who prevent [Lebanon] from getting out of the crisis and we will do it in coordination with our international partners," Le Drian said.

Lebanon is mired in a major political crisis, exacerbated by the worst financial and economic gridlock in many years. The turmoil has prompted mass demonstrations since October 2019, which has since caused a resignation of two governments.

