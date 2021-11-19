UrduPoint.com

France, Israel Spoke Openly After Pegasus Controversy - Top French Diplomat

France and Israel held a frank conversation after tensions arose between the countries over the scandal involving Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper published on Friday

In late October, Israeli media reported a secret visit of the country's National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata to Paris to scale down tensions between the nations after the controversy over the spyware erupted.

"We were able to explain ourselves very frankly with the Israelis. We continue our discussions," Le Drian when asked whether the tensions have been settled.

In the meantime, an investigation into the matter is underway, and France is in contact with Morocco on it, he added.

Moroccan authorities filed a libel complaint against non-profit organizations Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International for alleging their involvement in a state-sponsored surveillance campaign using Pegasus. The first hearing was held on October 26.

The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, made by the NSO Group company and used by the Israeli authorities purportedly to spy on terrorists, broke out in July after the media unearthed the results of an inquiry, according to which the spyware was also used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

A list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide included world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other senior officials.

