UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Plans Coronavirus Vaccination Drive From April

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:18 PM

France plans coronavirus vaccination drive from April

France aims to launch a major Covid-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :France aims to launch a major Covid-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Early 2021 will see a first vaccination drive targeted at the most fragile and exposed groups, followed by a second campaign for the rest of the population, Macron told a press briefing at the Elys�e Palace in Paris.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, addressing parliament, added that residents of retirement homes -- where 16,000 people out of a national total of more than 52,000 have died from Covid -- and some staff would have priority for vaccinations.

Worldwide hopes that Covid shots could be ready for use by the end of this year received a boost when US firm Moderna said it was filing Monday for emergency authorisation of its vaccine in the United States and Europe.

Another vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has also been submitted for approval on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days, with both inoculations claiming around 95 percent effectiveness.

Pfizer/BioNTech has predicted their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10, while Europe's medicines regulator said Tuesday that it would decide by December 29 whether to them grant emergency approval, ahead of Moderna's treatment.

Macron said the likely limited availability of vaccines by the end of December or early January meant mass vaccinations would have to wait.

Difficult storage conditions for first-generation vaccines also made a widespread rollout impractical, he said.

Priority would be given first to people over 75 and health workers, then to everyone over 50, and then to people with jobs exposed to high infection risks or living in precarious social conditions.

The government faces a tough task in convincing an increasingly vaccine-sceptic nation of the merits of having the jab.

A poll published in Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper at the weekend showed only 41 percent of the French planned to get vaccinated.

Macron reiterated his promise that shots would not be mandatory, saying France would adopt "a strategy of persuasion and transparency".

French health authorities said Monday the virus death toll had reached 52,731.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament France Died Paris United States January April June December From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

31 seconds ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

33 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

36 seconds ago

US Sanctions Garzon Network for Aiding Clan Del Go ..

2 minutes ago

EU Holds Defense, Security Consultations With Viet ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif not to be allowed to do politics on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.