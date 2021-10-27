France threatens to hit trade with UK over fishing row

France said Wednesday that it would step up customs checks and disrupt trade with Britain from November 2 unless London agreed to grant more licenses to French fishermen to operate in UK waters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :France said Wednesday that it would step up customs checks and disrupt trade with Britain from November 2 unless London agreed to grant more licenses to French fishermen to operate in UK waters.

The measures would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

The latest spat between the neighbours has been caused by licensing procedures for EU fishing boats wanting to operate in British waters after Brexit.

France has been incensed by the rejection of dozens of French boats by Britain, as well as by the self-governing Channels islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs.

French customs checks have the potential to seriously slow down trade to and from the UK.

British fishermen are also highly dependent on French ports where much of their catch is landed and processed.

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said that the measures could be ratcheted up over time.

"It's a first series of measures. Either this first series of measures leads to a dialogue about the licences, then that's good." he told a hearing in the senate.

"Or these measures do not lead to the deal being implemented and we will take other measures, including on the supply of electricity for example," he added, echoing previous French threats to reduce electricity supplies to the island of Jersey.