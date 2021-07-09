UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Start Closing Military Bases In Mali By Year-end: Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:47 PM

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting extremists in the Sahel region

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron said Friday France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting extremists in the Sahel region.

"The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022," Macron told a press conference following summit talks with the leaders of five West African nations.

Macron announced last month that he would start removing much of the 5,100-member Barkhane force in the Sahel after eight years of helping local forces stave off the threat from rebels.

But Macron insisted France would remain a long-term partner for the G5 countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

After the drawdown, France will still have "2,500 to 3,000" soldiers in the region, he said.

Related Topics

France Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger From

Recent Stories

Biden Launches War on Lack of Competition in Ameri ..

23 seconds ago

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th Governor of Ba ..

25 seconds ago

Wearing mask mandatory in travelling BRT

26 seconds ago

Rain, wind thunderstorm likely in Kashmir, GB, Nor ..

28 seconds ago

Senegal, EU and US sign deal for new vaccine-produ ..

5 minutes ago

616,219 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.