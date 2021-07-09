France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting extremists in the Sahel region

"The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022," Macron told a press conference following summit talks with the leaders of five West African nations.

Macron announced last month that he would start removing much of the 5,100-member Barkhane force in the Sahel after eight years of helping local forces stave off the threat from rebels.

But Macron insisted France would remain a long-term partner for the G5 countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

After the drawdown, France will still have "2,500 to 3,000" soldiers in the region, he said.