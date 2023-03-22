UrduPoint.com

France's Constitutional Council To Decide On Pension Reform Going Into Effect - Macron

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The French Constitutional Council is currently considering the pension reform to decide whether it will go into effect, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"(The reform) is under consideration by the Constitutional Council, and its entry into force will depend on its decision," said in an interview with the France 2 and TF1 broadcasters.

The president added that he is not happy to carry out the reform and regrets that the authorities could not better explain the need for the reform to the French people.

