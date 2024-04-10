French Athlete Breaks World Record After Climbing Eiffel Tower
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) French athlete Anouk Garnier broke the rope climbing world record on Wednesday morning after she ascended 100 metres (330 feet) to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.
"I really did it?" the 34-year-old asked through tears while throwing herself into the arms of her family, including her "very proud" mother.
Equipped with a security cord, the two-time obstacle course world champion set off just moments earlier in front of dozens of people to climb one of Paris' most iconic landmarks.
The objective: Beat previous marks held by South African Thomas Van Tonder who climbed 90 metres (300 feet) for the men's record and Dane Ida Mathilde Steensgaard who peaked at 26 metres (85 feet) for the women's record.
After just 18 minutes of climbing, compared to the 20 minutes initially estimated, she finally hit 100 metres.
"It is a dream come true. It was magical. If there was one thing that I never doubted, it was that I was going to do it," Garnier told AFP.
- 'What monument?' -
It all began in 2022 when she landed the title of double world champion for obstacle courses in her age category.
Looking for a new challenge, Garnier discovered Steensgaard, a world champion in the same sport, who established a rope climbing world record for scaling the Copenhagen Opera House.
Garnier said: "I told myself '26 metres is not very long. And me, what monument could I climb?'"
She set her sights on the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of France around the world.
"I never gave up because there were ups and downs," Garnier said.
Convincing sponsors was particularly complicated, she added.
When Garnier finally arrived at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday morning, she cried.
"It is a year of preparation, it is not just an 18-minute climb. There is all the pressure when you aim for big things like this. When it is really done, the emotion is crazy," she said.
As Garnier descended from her climb, she said it was beautiful to see her family so proud.
"They are the ones who instilled in me this discipline of sport, of always doing the best, always seeking excellence. It is thanks to them that I can do extraordinary things like today," she said.
- 'Another 10 years' -
She also took up this challenge for her mother, who has cancer, to raise money for League Against Cancer, an organisation that works to prevent cancer and support patients.
"I saw her struggling so much that I wanted to do my part," Garnier said.
Garnier now wants to take a break, but it will be a short one because her schedule is already fully booked.
Other than obstacle courses, which she plans to take up again after abandoning them a few months ago, she will be carrying the Olympic flame in Marseille on May 9 before becoming an ambassador for the volunteer program of this summer's Paris Olympics.
Garnier is already thinking about future challenges.
"I'm 34 but my body is 20," she said. "I am in great shape and I hope to go on like this for another ten years."
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From World
-
Greece hails 'historic' EU asylum overhaul2 minutes ago
-
Biden says Japanese will be first non-American on Moon2 minutes ago
-
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Champions League starting line-ups2 minutes ago
-
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups2 minutes ago
-
Three killed by Ukraine drone attack inside Russia: governor32 minutes ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'32 minutes ago
-
EU parliament adopts contentious asylum law reform2 hours ago
-
Hamas leader Haniyeh tells Al Jazeera three sons killed in Gaza strike2 hours ago
-
Kyiv scraps demobilisation clause in draft law, causing anger2 hours ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head3 hours ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head3 hours ago
-
Three killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv region3 hours ago