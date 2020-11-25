French Interior Minister Defends Police Image After Violent Migrant Camp Removal in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Violent methods used by individual police officers during a recent operation of dismantling a migrant camp in central Paris do no reflect the image of French security forces, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

"Unacceptable facts committed by a few police officers should not discredit the difficult and courageous work carried out by the vast majority of our police forces," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

He told the France 2 broadcaster that the evacuation of over 450 refugees from the Place de la Republique and dismantling of their camp was justified, and refused to condemn Paris police prefect Didier Lallement and the entire security forces for actions of a few law enforcement officers in dispersing a crowd of� migrants.

The operation was conducted on Monday evening and prompted an outcry in France, as videos and photos of police using violent methods towards refugees were distributed via social media. On Tuesday, Darmanin demanded a detailed report into the incident.