French Military Supports Retired Generals' Letter Warning Of 'Civil War' - Open Letter

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

French Military Supports Retired Generals' Letter Warning of 'Civil War' - Open Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The French military on active duty has supported in an open letter the appeal of the former military personnel, who recently prompted an uproar from the authorities by warning about a possible "civil war" in France due to lax security and counter-extremism policies.

Last month, the right-wing Valeurs Actuelles news magazine published an open letter, signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, calling on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to act against dangers of Islamism and religious fanaticism that they say are seeking to divide communities and prompt a "civil war."

The army hinted that it would intervene if the authorities failed to cease "laxity" in policies that would result in a countrywide turmoil. Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, welcomed the military's initiative and invited the signatories to join her party, while the government and left-wing parties condemned the army for their appeal and meddling in politics.

"Our elders are fighters who deserve to be respected. For example, these are those elderly servicemen, whose honor you have trampled in recent weeks. These are thousands of French servants who signed an open letter with common sense, soldiers who gave their best years defending our freedom ... You treated them like rebels, although their only fault is that they love their country and mourn its apparent fall," the letter published by Valeurs Actuelles late on Sunday said.

The serving military also warned that a "civil war" was brewing in France, calling on people to take action to save their homeland.

As of 06:00 GMT, the open letter was signed by more than a million people.

France's Chief of the Defense Staff has told Le Parisian newspaper that generals in reserve who signed the first open letter would receive punishments such as disciplinary sanctions or complete dismissal.

