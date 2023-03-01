From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about new traffic regulations for personal mobility aid in Russia, such as electric scooters, Russian scientists' work on a new cancer therapy using a neutron accelerator, and whether Russians like exchanging views on the news they read.

Russia has introduced for the first time traffic rules for personal mobility aid, such as electric scooters, hoverboards, electric unicycles, that go into effect starting March 1.

Corresponding changes in the Russian traffic rules were approved by the government in October 2022.

According to the document, electric skateboards, hoverboards and electric unicycles will be classified as means of individual mobility, with the allowed maximum speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour (15.5 miles per hour), and weight of up to 35 kilograms (77 Pounds).

Electric scooters can be driven on the right side of the road, where the maximum speed limit is 60 kilometers per hour and cyclists are allowed.

Additionally, the document says that priority is given to pedestrians over those driving personal mobility aids and introduces special road signs to regulate traffic of personal mobility aids.

Scientists from the Institute of Nuclear Physics and the Research Institute of Clinical and Experimental LymÑhology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences have become the first in the world to study the effectiveness of lithium-neutron capture therapy for oncological diseases, performed using an accelerator neutron source, the nuclear physics institute said.

Today, boron neutron capture therapy is one of the promising high-tech methods for treating cancerous tumors, which provides for the accumulation of a stable non-radioactive boron-10 isotope in tumor cells and subsequent neutron irradiation. As a result of the absorption of a neutron by boron, a nuclear reaction occurs with the release of 84% of the reaction energy precisely in the cell that contained the boron nucleus, which leads to its death.

The first clinics have already opened in Japan, China and South Korea, and are expected to open in Russia.

"It is known that 100% release of nuclear reaction energy in tumor cells can be achieved by replacing boron-10 with lithium-6, but for a number of reasons no one has conducted scientific research to develop this idea," the scientists said in a statement.

Specialists have shown on laboratory animals that lithium can be accumulated in tumor cells at a concentration sufficient for therapy, and kidneys cope with such a single injection of lithium.

This research will be the first step in the global development of lithium neutron capture therapy, which has a new quality ” 100% dose delivery to tumor cells.

"The uniqueness of the study is that, despite the apparent obviousness, such a study was carried out for the first time in the world," the statement read.

Nearly 60% of Russians exchange views about the news they read, with discussions of social and political news dominating other topics, a fresh study conducted by the Rambler&Co media holding showed on Wednesday.

A total of 59% are willing to exchange opinions about the news they read, while 41% do not. Most often, respondents discuss what they read with relatives (42%), friends (36%), and colleagues (18%). Least of all respondents are ready to discuss this with neighbors and internet users (2% each).

The leading topic for discussion is social and political news ” 73% prefer it. Another 9% share their thoughts on financial and economic topics. At the same time 41% do not like to talk about what they read, and 32% call it a waste of time.

The study was conducted among nearly 700,000 internet users, of whom 64% were men and 36% were women, from February 17-27.