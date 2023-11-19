From Senna to Leclerc: The Macau GP team breeding stars for 50 years

Macau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Macau Grand Prix's reputation as a breeding ground for stars is inextricably linked to the Theodore Racing team -- a marque that launched some of the biggest Names in motorsport including the late, great Ayrton Senna.

And the team may give fans a tantalizing glimpse of some future stars when the lights go out on Sunday's 70th-anniversary edition in the southern Chinese city.

Theodore Racing managing director David Kennedy told AFP that any of the Formula 3 team's current three young drivers are capable of making the grade at the top level.

Gabriele Mini of Italy, who is 18, and the 19-year-old pair of Swedish-Bosnian Dino Beganovic and Paul Aron of Estonia have been making waves in the FIA F3 World Cup this season.

"It's paper thin between the three, thousandths of seconds only," Kennedy said Saturday.

The talented trio's exploits have not gone unnoticed.

All have been picked up by F1 junior teams -- Beganovic by Ferrari, Aron by Mercedes and Mini by Alpine.