Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Says Developed 'Plan for Power Change' in Kazakhstan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker who has fled to France, said in an interview with Sputnik that he had developed a plan to change power in Kazakhstan and intends to ask for help from the West.

"We have developed a plan, we will achieve the regime's change. I will fly and head the interim government of Kazakhstan for six months. After that, elections will be announced. If our party wins this election, then I will become a legitimate prime minister. There will be no presidency. We are abolishing this position," he said.

The fugitive banker intends to return to Kazakhstan, where he was sentenced to life in prison in absentia for murder and embezzlement, and does not rule out that the time when he returns home is "very close."

"We will ask (the West for help). I am now speaking publicly on French television. I contacted (French President Emmanuel) Macron personally. I warned Western countries that if they take a wait-and-see attitude, then Central Asia will be a worse flash point than Afghanistan," he added.