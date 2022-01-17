UrduPoint.com

Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Says Developed 'Plan For Power Change' In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Fugitive Kazakh Banker Ablyazov Says Developed 'Plan for Power Change' in Kazakhstan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker who has fled to France, said in an interview with Sputnik that he had developed a plan to change power in Kazakhstan and intends to ask for help from the West.

"We have developed a plan, we will achieve the regime's change. I will fly and head the interim government of Kazakhstan for six months. After that, elections will be announced. If our party wins this election, then I will become a legitimate prime minister. There will be no presidency. We are abolishing this position," he said.

The fugitive banker intends to return to Kazakhstan, where he was sentenced to life in prison in absentia for murder and embezzlement, and does not rule out that the time when he returns home is "very close."

"We will ask (the West for help). I am now speaking publicly on French television. I contacted (French President Emmanuel) Macron personally. I warned Western countries that if they take a wait-and-see attitude, then Central Asia will be a worse flash point than Afghanistan," he added.

Related Topics

Election Murder Afghanistan Prime Minister France Kazakhstan TV From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Tec ..

PM to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.