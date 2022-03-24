The investment fund of US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was participating in financing the military-biological program of Pentagon in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

"The incoming materials make it possible to trace the scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects. Attention is drawn to the involvement in the financing of these activities of structures close to the current US leadership, in particular, the Rosemont Seneca investment fund, which is headed by Hunter Biden," Kirillov told reporters.

The fund has significant financial resources in the amount of at least $2.4 billion, the official added.

"At the same time, there is a close connection between the fund and the main contractors of the US military department, including Metabiota, which, along with Black and Veach, is the main supplier of equipment for Pentagon biolaboratories around the world," he said.