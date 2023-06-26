Gang Shooting Leaves Eight Dead in Ecuador - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) At least eight people have died in a gang shooting in Ecuador's province Santo Domingo de Los Tsachilas, local media report.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Ecuavisa tv said, adding that five people were injured and another eight died.

According to preliminary police reports, the shooting was the result of clashes between local criminal gangs.