UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Explosion At Residential Building Near Moscow: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:54 PM

Gas explosion at residential building near Moscow: media

An apparent gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, demolishing part of the low-rise, Russian media reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :An apparent gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, demolishing part of the low-rise, Russian media reported.

A source told Interfax news agency that a section of the brick building collapsed in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

"People were at home," the source was quoted as saying. According to preliminary information, there could be casualties, the source said.

The gas explosion took place during a quarantine after authorities ordered Russians to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Gas Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

2 minutes ago

One Killed, 6 Injured in Gas Blast at Residential ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker, KP health minister pay ..

2 minutes ago

34 Multan Electric Power Company employees get pro ..

40 minutes ago

Second corona case reported from Shangala; Male nu ..

40 minutes ago

Hungary makes parties, foreign firms, banks pay fo ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.