Gas explosion at residential building near Moscow: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An apparent gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, demolishing part of the low-rise, Russian media reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :An apparent gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, demolishing part of the low-rise, Russian media reported.

A source told Interfax news agency that a section of the brick building collapsed in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

"People were at home," the source was quoted as saying. According to preliminary information, there could be casualties, the source said.

The gas explosion took place during a quarantine after authorities ordered Russians to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.