Gaza: Nine children among 24 Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike

The Israeli forces targeted civilian population after the mid of the night when most of the Palestinians were busy in preparation of ‘Sehri’ for fasting these days of holy month of Ramadan.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11, 2021) At least 24 Palestinians including nine children embraced were martyrdom after Israeli forces airsrikes in Gaza, the reports said on Tuesday.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 20 people were killed, including nine children, and 65 others were injured in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas also confirmed that one of its commanders also embraced martyrdom in Israeli airstrike.

The attacks started by Israeli forces after Hamas leadership warned Israel to withdraw its forces from Al-Aqsa mosque.

Earlier, the Israeli forces stormed into Al-Aqsa mosque, attacked and tortured the innocent Muslim worshippers inside the holy mosque. They used grenade and attacked women and children inside the worship place.

The videos and footages went viral on social, exposing Israeli terrorism and barbarism on Palestinians across the globe.

Israel had deployed its forces in the mosque compound and east Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah where looking evictions of Palestinians families fueled angry protests.

A EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel demanded that the “significant upsurge violence” in the West Bank in and near Gaza and in east Jerusalem must be stopped immediately.

Israel has occupied land illegally and unlawfully the land of Palestinians. A group of extremist Jews was seen few days ago entering into the house of a Muslim woman, kicking her out from her own house and occupying her land. The video of the incident went viral on social media which grabbed huge condemnation for the unlawful and illegal occupants from across the globe.