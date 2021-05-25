UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Proposes World's 2nd-Tallest Skyscraper In St. Petersburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Gazprom Proposes World's 2nd-Tallest Skyscraper in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had proposed to build the Lakhta Center 2 in St. Petersburg, which will become the world's second tallest skyscraper.

The new urban planning initiative was presented at a meeting of the interdepartmental council for the implementation of the cooperation agreement between St. Petersburg and Gazprom.

"In order to further develop the public and business district, which is being successfully created around Lakhta Center on the coast of the Gulf of Finland, it was proposed to build a new skyscraper, Lakhta Center 2. Its height will be 703 meters [2,306 feet]. The skyscraper will be the second tallest in the world and an absolute record holder by the height of the observation deck (590 meters) and the upper exploited floor," the company says.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Company St. Petersburg Finland Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

25 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

55 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

KLM Says Reroutings From Belarus Will Not Affect F ..

16 seconds ago

Water line issues resolved on intervention of Ombu ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.