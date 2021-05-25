(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had proposed to build the Lakhta Center 2 in St. Petersburg, which will become the world's second tallest skyscraper.

The new urban planning initiative was presented at a meeting of the interdepartmental council for the implementation of the cooperation agreement between St. Petersburg and Gazprom.

"In order to further develop the public and business district, which is being successfully created around Lakhta Center on the coast of the Gulf of Finland, it was proposed to build a new skyscraper, Lakhta Center 2. Its height will be 703 meters [2,306 feet]. The skyscraper will be the second tallest in the world and an absolute record holder by the height of the observation deck (590 meters) and the upper exploited floor," the company says.