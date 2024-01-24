Open Menu

GCF Organizes International Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) Institute, in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, organized an introductory meeting about the institute, its strategic objectives, and the major international issues of cyberspace.

Participating were high-level experts from diplomatic missions and international organizations in Geneva and officials from the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) and Aramco.

The meeting involved holding a dialogue session entitled “For a Promising Future: Strengthening Cooperation in Cyberspace” on coordinating international efforts to address the cyberspace challenges and promising opportunities.

Speakers, including Giacomo Persi-Paoli, the head of security and technology program at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research; Akshay Joshi, the head of industry and partnerships at the World Economic Forum's Center for Cybersecurity; Jovan Kurbalija, the founding director of the Diplo Foundation; and Dr.

Yuhyan Park, the founder of the Digital Intelligence Quotient Institute, emphasized that cyberspace issues have become more urgent today, taking into account the geostrategic, social, and economic transformations that the world experiences.

The permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila, said in his opening speech at the meeting: “Saudi Arabia’s approach is to persistently seek to consolidate efforts and raise levels of international cooperation in all aspects that benefit peoples and prosperity of societies, and serve humanity.”

He pointed out that establishing GCF Institute upon a royal order reveals the Kingdom’s prioritization of enhancing cybersecurity at the international level, economic and social development, and harmonizing and supporting international efforts related to this field.

