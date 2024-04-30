'Bloodsicles', Baths Keep Philippine Zoo Animals Cool As Heatwave Hits
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A Philippine zoo is giving tigers frozen treats made of animal blood and preventing lions from mating during the hottest time of the day as a heatwave scorches the country.
Unusually hot weather has sent temperatures in the capital Manila to a record high in recent days and forced schools across the archipelago nation to suspend in-person classes.
As people flock to air-conditioned shopping malls and swimming pools for relief from the extreme heat, animals at Manila Zoo are also trying to cool off.
Preventing heat stroke, particularly among the big cats, was the "main priority", zoo veterinarian Dave Vinas told AFP on Tuesday when the mercury hit 37 degrees Celsius (98.
6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city.
Water is splashed on the walls and ground of concrete enclosures throughout the day to help lower the temperature inside.
"Bloodsicles" made from frozen ground beef or chicken, animal blood and vitamins are given to the big cats to lick.
Tigers and lions are also regularly sprayed with water and take dips in pools inside their pens.
