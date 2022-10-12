Georgia Not Involved in Truck Explosion on Crimean Bridge - Interior Ministry

Georgia is not involved in the explosion on the Crimean Bridge and has not witnessed any suspicious incidents at its customs that could be linked to the blast, Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said on Wednesday

"Georgia has nothing to do with the issue mentioned. Both transit and non-transit cargo are subject to customs control in Georgia. No such suspicious fact was recorded," Darakhvelidze told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia were involved in the transportation of cargo from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti and then to Armenia. Several citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia who participated in the preparation of the crime have been detained.

On Saturday, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse. Four people died as a result of the attack.