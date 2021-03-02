UrduPoint.com
Georgian Police Detain 7 Protesters In Front Of Parliament In Tbilisi - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:14 PM

At least seven people were detained on Tuesday during a rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) At least seven people were detained on Tuesday during a rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

"At the moment, 7 people have been detained under Article 173 on disobedience to the lawful request of a law enforcement officer," the ministry said.

Opposition activities are holding a rally in downtown Tbilisi since the early morning. The demonstrators are standing at all entrances to the parliament, and the police created special corridors so lawmakers can enter the building on their cars. The opposition says that the protest is peaceful.

Protesters are calling for snap parliamentary elections as they do not recognize the legitimacy of the October 31 vote and the release of opposition leader Nika Melia, who was detained in late February.

