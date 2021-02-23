Georgian Police Detain Opposition Figure Melia, Deploy Tear Gas at Party Office - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Georgian police have deployed tear gas at the office of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party, detaining its leader, Nika Melia, and over 10 other activists, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Rustavi 2 channel, numerous ambulance and patrol police teams have been mobilized outside the office. The footage shows that many of those present in the office of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's party were in need of medical care.