German Authorities Not Commenting On Navalnaya's Alleged German Citizenship

Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:12 PM

German Authorities Not Commenting on Navalnaya's Alleged German Citizenship

German ministries and agencies cannot comment on information about the presence or absence of German citizenship or a residence permit of Yulia Navalnaya, since information of this kind falls under the law on the protection of personal data, according to official replies received by Sputnik over the past three days

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) German ministries and agencies cannot comment on information about the presence or absence of German citizenship or a residence permit of Yulia Navalnaya, since information of this kind falls under the law on the protection of personal data, according to official replies received by Sputnik over the past three days.

"We do not comment on separate individual cases," the German Interior Ministry told Sputnik when responding to a request. This was also confirmed by an official representative of the interior ministry at a briefing.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) explained to Sputnik that naturalization agencies, including the German mission abroad, city and district administrations, were involved in the granting of citizenship in Germany.

These "responsible departments, due to the protection of personal data, do not provide information on individual cases of naturalization procedures," the agency said.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry told sputnik that the photo of Yulia Navalnaya's alleged German identity card circulated on social networks was fake. However, the department did not respond to a question from Sputnik about whether this meant that Yulia Navalnaya did not have either German citizenship or a residence permit in Germany.

