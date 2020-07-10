UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Authorities Probing Case Of Alleged Egyptian Spy In Government Agency - Report

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

German Authorities Probing Case of Alleged Egyptian Spy in Government Agency - Report

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The German authorities are investigating a case of a suspected Egyptian spy in the Federal Press Office, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution said in an annual report published on late Thursday.

"In December 2019, the Federal Criminal Police Office in order of the Prosecutor-General's Office launched executive measures against an employee of the Federal Government's Press and Information Office [Federal Press Office], who is suspected of working for an Egyptian intelligence agency for several years," the report said.

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the investigation is still underway.

The report also said that Egypt's General Intelligence Service and National Security Agency were actively gathering information about opposition politicians living in Germany, including those from the Muslim Brotherhood organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Police Russia Egypt German Germany December Criminals 2019 Muslim From Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

3 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

3 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

3 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.