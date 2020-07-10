German Authorities Probing Case of Alleged Egyptian Spy in Government Agency - Report

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The German authorities are investigating a case of a suspected Egyptian spy in the Federal Press Office, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution said in an annual report published on late Thursday.

"In December 2019, the Federal Criminal Police Office in order of the Prosecutor-General's Office launched executive measures against an employee of the Federal Government's Press and Information Office [Federal Press Office], who is suspected of working for an Egyptian intelligence agency for several years," the report said.

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the investigation is still underway.

The report also said that Egypt's General Intelligence Service and National Security Agency were actively gathering information about opposition politicians living in Germany, including those from the Muslim Brotherhood organization (banned in Russia).