UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Care Home Workers Given Five Times Vaccine Dose

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

German care home workers given five times vaccine dose

Eight care home workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, local authorities said Monday -- but are suffering no serious ill effects so far

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight care home workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, local authorities said Monday -- but are suffering no serious ill effects so far.

The seven women and one man, aged between 38 and 54, are employees of a retirement home in the town of Stralsund in northeastern Germany.

They are therefore in a priority group and among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which Germany began rolling out at the weekend.

But as they were being inoculated on Sunday, they were each injected with five doses at once, according to Stefan Kerth, the administrator of the district where the facility is located.

They were immediately informed of the error, Kerth said.

Four were admitted to hospital for observation with mild flu-like symptoms, while the others were sent home.

"I deeply regret this incident," Kerth said, adding that the mistake was an isolated case and down to human error.

"I hope all those affected suffer no serious side effects," he said.

Ahead of the launch of vaccination campaigns in several European countries at the weekend, German company BioNTech said larger than normal doses had been injected during trials without serious side effects.

The vaccine, created in less than a year and designed to be administered in two injections, is being delivered in vials that each contain five doses once diluted.

However, a spokeswoman for the health ministry said Monday that the vials could each be used to give up to six doses.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Stralsund Man Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Du Plessis, South Africa punish injury-hit Sri Lan ..

24 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

26 minutes ago

Fire Occurred at Yuzhno-Yagunskoye Oil Field, No C ..

26 seconds ago

Ex-Moldovan President Rejoins Socialist Party Amid ..

28 seconds ago

Maryam's dream to become Prime Minister will never ..

29 seconds ago

DG PITB visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.