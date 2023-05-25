German Chancellor to Meet With Cypriot President in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday during his official visit to Germany.

The leaders are expected to discuss the Cyprus dispute with Turkey, the EU's efforts to facilitate the resumption of peace negotiations between the parties there, as well as bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Before departing Berlin, Christodoulides will also visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in the center of the German capital.