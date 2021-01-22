UrduPoint.com
German Diplomat Michael Siebert Appointed As Managing Director For Russia At EEAS

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Michael Siebert, the director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia in the German Foreign Ministry, was appointed as managing director for Russia, eastern partnership, Central Asia, regional cooperation and OSCE at the EU External Action Service.

Siebert previously headed the department for the Southern Caucasus and Central Asia in the German Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat will take up his duties at the EU External Action Service shortly.

