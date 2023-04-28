BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Germany is not planning to limit the supply of chemicals to China despite media reports, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Germany was in talks to restrict the export of chemicals necessary to manufacture semiconductors to China.

"I cannot confirm these reports. The economy ministry has no plans to ban the export chemicals for chips to China," Baron told reporters.